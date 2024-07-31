Khawaja Asif Discuss Ethiopia, Pakistan Defence, Aviation Cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday called on the Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) where both dignitaries mulled over various avenues to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation in different areas such as defence and aviation.
The matter of such utmost importance came under discussion during a meeting between Special Envoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of FDR Ethiopia, Jemal Beker Abdula, and Minister for Defence and Aviation who also holds the portfolio of Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, an Ethiopian Embassy news release said.
Both sides also discussed full spectrum of ongoing bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
Expressing his condolences for the loss of lives in landslide incidents that took place in Gofa region of Ethiopia, the minister reiterated the Government’s commitment and support to the people and Government of Ethiopia in difficult times.
Khawaja Asif expressed his government’s commitment to increase its presence in the African continent of more than 1.4 billion people with untapped resources.
The Minister recognized pivotal role of the FDR Ethiopia in effective implementation of Look Africa and Engage Africa policy of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that attached utmost priority to Ethiopia which is a gateway to Africa.
Khawaja Asif appreciated arrival of the Ethiopian Airlines in Karachi which has given a major boost to the bilateral relations of the two countries especially people-to-people and business-to-business ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan as well connect the rest of Africa.
He also lauded economic progress achieved by Ethiopia under the leadership of Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, who successfully implemented home-grown economic reforms for peace and prosperity in the country.
During the meeting, Ambassador Jemal Beker expressed his gratitude for a continued support of the Government of Pakistan to the Government of Ethiopia at bilateral and multilateral level.
The Ambassador briefed the minister on ongoing economic reforms carried out by the Government of Ethiopia to achieve macroeconomic stability, attract Foreign Direct Investment, increase productivity and job creation.
He also apprised the minister about relief and rescue efforts carried out in Gofa region of Ethiopia for permanent relocation of the affected persons.
