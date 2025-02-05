Khawaja Asif Expresses Condolences On Passing Of Prince Karim Aga Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan, extending his condolences to his family and the Ismaili Muslim community.
"I am saddened to hear about the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan and extend my condolences to his family and the greater Ismaili Muslim community," the minister said.
Khawaja Asif highlighted Prince Karim’s remarkable contributions, stating that his leadership ushered in an era of progress not only for Ismaili Muslims but for humanity at large. He noted that Pakistan’s heritage and education sector owes a great deal to his activism.
He also acknowledged Prince Karim’s family legacy, recalling that his grandfather, Sir Sultan Mohammad Shah Aga Khan, was a founding leader of the All-India Muslim League and played a key role in the creation of Pakistan.
Khawaja Asif said, "I was fortunate to witness his first official visit to Pakistan in 1957 as a young boy in Sialkot. Then, two years ago, during another visit, I had the privilege and honor of serving as the minister-in-waiting for him."
He fondly recalled Prince Karim’s first tour over six decades ago, describing it as a cherished memory.
