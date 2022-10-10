UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Asif For Debate On Law And Order Situation In KP Province

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 08:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, here on Monday, suggested that a comprehensive discussion on the worst law and order situation emerging due to "negligence of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government" in the province should be debated in the National Assembly.

Speaking on the point of order, here, at the floor of the National Assembly, he said, "I would suggest the House to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged in the recent days." He said that it was the prime responsibility of the provincial government to maintain the law and order situation in the province, but regretted that the provincial government was busy in obeying as per the whims and desires of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

Moreover, he alleged the PTI chief Imran Khan was misusing the resources of KP government for just political gains. The minister acknowledged the Pakistan Armed Forces unmatched sacrifices in eliminating terrorism from the KP province.

Commenting on the slew of audios leaked where purportedly it could be heard about the manipulation of cipher to gain political advantage, Khawaja Asif said the same had exposed Imran's narrative of "real independence.

" He also strongly condemned the KP police for the alleged brutal action against the protesting teachers in Peshawar, outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building.

Meanwhile, weighing in, the Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said that corruption was at its peak in KP, adding that the law and order situation in the province was also in the worst situation.

Latif termed Imran's attitude as "dangerous for the state." Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada also endorsed the stance of the Defence minister for holding a debate on law and order situation in the KP province.� He recalled that during the former government of Nawaz Sharif terrorism was eliminated from the country.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith�Harmony Mufti�Abdul Shakoor strongly condemned the KP police action against teachers and asked the speaker National Assembly to constitute a committee on the issue.

