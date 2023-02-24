UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Asif For Further Diversifying Pak-US Defence Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday expounded the need for further diversifying Pak-US defence relations from counter-terrorism to the realms of conventional defence and suggested an enhanced defence cooperation framework having a broader outlook.

The minister expressed these views in a call on to him paid by US Ambassador, Donald Blome here, a news release said.

He highlighted the successful interaction with the US government to government fora.

The areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in the field of defence , energy and infrastructure development came under discussion.

Khawaja Asif highlighted the importance of stable and prosperous Afghanistan for region as a whole and for Pakistan in particular.

The minister also opined that the world should recognise the role played by Pakistan and its efforts for regional peace and security.

The two sides were of the view that national and regional security was an important and common concern.

