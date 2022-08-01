UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Asif For Renewal Of Pledge To Free Kashmir On 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Khawaja Asif for renewal of pledge to free Kashmir on 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday urged the nation to mark 'Youm-e-Istehsal' with the determination to strive for the freedom of Kashmiris from Indian oppression.

Defence Minister shared his view in an exclusive chat with APP on upcoming Youm-e-Istehsal (August 5) and the Independence Day.

The minister said the maltreatment of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a huge human tragedy that needed to shake the so-called world's conscience.

Khawaja said the coming Youm-e-Istehsal demanded that the entire international community, including Pakistan, to support Kashmiris facing the worst state-sponsored terrorism and oppression in the IIOJK and play its full role to help the innocent Kashmiris get rid of Indian occupant forces' atrocities.

"The nation will have to celebrate Independence Day with the determination to end Indian oppression and tyranny of the Kashmiris and will not refrain from any sacrifice for the cause," he added.

The Minister demanded the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities unleashed on Kashmiris and the genocide of Muslims and Kashmiris in the length and breadth of India on humanitarian grounds.

He said, "Pakistan will always continue its political, diplomatic and moral support for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris."

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu Independence August Moral Muslim From

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billio ..

E-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billion+ Collected; PPSE Levy Added

22 minutes ago
 ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

30 minutes ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

2 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

3 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.