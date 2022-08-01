Khawaja Asif for renewal of pledge to free Kashmir on 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday urged the nation to mark 'Youm-e-Istehsal' with the determination to strive for the freedom of Kashmiris from Indian oppression.

Defence Minister shared his view in an exclusive chat with APP on upcoming Youm-e-Istehsal (August 5) and the Independence Day.

The minister said the maltreatment of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a huge human tragedy that needed to shake the so-called world's conscience.

Khawaja said the coming Youm-e-Istehsal demanded that the entire international community, including Pakistan, to support Kashmiris facing the worst state-sponsored terrorism and oppression in the IIOJK and play its full role to help the innocent Kashmiris get rid of Indian occupant forces' atrocities.

"The nation will have to celebrate Independence Day with the determination to end Indian oppression and tyranny of the Kashmiris and will not refrain from any sacrifice for the cause," he added.

The Minister demanded the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities unleashed on Kashmiris and the genocide of Muslims and Kashmiris in the length and breadth of India on humanitarian grounds.

He said, "Pakistan will always continue its political, diplomatic and moral support for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris."