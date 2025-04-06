SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is steadily progressing towards prosperity.

He pointed to significant achievements, including the reduction in electricity prices and a marked decrease in interest rates, as clear evidence of the success of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Addressing party workers at an Eid Milan gathering on Saturday evening, Khawaja Asif congratulated Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani on his appointment as the Minister of State for Planning and Development. He praised Subhani’s appointment, citing the valuable contributions of his ancestors to the development of Sialkot district.

"As I pray for his success in this new role, I am confident that Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani will not only serve Sialkot well but also contribute to the nation’s progress. I am hopeful that he will bring even more glory to his family’s legacy," said Khawaja Asif.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s economic trajectory, the Defence Minister recalled a time, just a few years ago, when the country was on the brink of financial collapse, with comparisons being drawn to Sri Lanka. "At that time, Pakistan faced numerous challenges, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we worked tirelessly, and by the grace of Allah, the country is now on the path to recovery," he said.

Khawaja Asif criticised members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that they have started turning against each other, calling one another corrupt. He predicted that it would not be long before internal conflicts lead to further fragmentation within the PTI.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the coalition government, he said, "Despite numerous challenges, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership never faltered. Our efforts to stabilise the country continue, and we are determined to steer Pakistan out of its current difficulties."

The Defence Minister also highlighted the drop in interest rates from 22% to 12%, calling it a significant achievement for the country’s economy. "The reduction in electricity prices is another blessing that we attribute to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," he added.

Khawaja Asif also mentioned the positive performance of the Pakistani stock market, which has been outperforming global markets, including the recent crash in the US stock market.

The minister emphasized that significant infrastructural developments are on the horizon for Sialkot.

"In June, the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway will commence, and an additional lane will be added to the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, which will relieve traffic congestion and improve regional connectivity," he said.

He also assured the public that the PML-N leadership remains committed to the country’s development and progress. "We are working with full dedication to ensure a brighter future for Pakistan," he stated.

In a comparison to the treatment of Imran Khan, he remarked, "I have personally been in prison and was denied visitors, yet Imran Khan continues to meet with countless people and hold press conferences. Despite this, the PTI is now facing its own internal turmoil as they face accusations of corruption."

The minister highlighted that whenever leaders like Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif have been in power, Pakistan has experienced progress. "You, the people, are our ambassadors. You must share the message that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has achieved the impossible—reducing inflation and making electricity more affordable. With your continued support, we will push Pakistan to even greater heights," he urged.

Khawaja Asif also praised the country's growing exports and record remittances, underscoring the confidence that Pakistanis abroad have in the PML-N. He also lauded the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, who continue to protect the country’s borders and maintain national security.

"Thanks to our armed forces, we can rest easy knowing that our borders are secure," he said.

In closing, Khawaja Asif reaffirmed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s journey of development and progress will continue.

Other notable attendees at the event included Minister of State for Planning and Development Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Shahid Ghug, Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich, Rana Muhammad Fayyaz, Chaudhry Jamil Ashraf, Chairman of Revenue Record Authority Punjab Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Hassan Ali Bhatti, Vice Chairman Faraz Awan, former Mayor Sialkot Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar, City President PML-N Muhammad Rafiq Mughal, and President PML-N Gujranwala Division Chaudhry Farooq Ghuman, among others.