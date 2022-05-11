Khawaja Asif hints at general elections before appointment of new COAS

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday hinted at general elections before the appointment of the new COAS.

Khawaja Asif said the appointment of the new COAS is due in November, but there is a possibility that general elections could be held before the change of command.

He expressed these words during an interview to BBC on Wednesday.

The minister said t COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa categorically said that he was not interested in another extension in his service term.

“I appreciate the announcement made by General Bajwa,” the PML-N leader said, pointing out that now the speculations regarding the matter should end.

Asif said that appointment of new COAS would be made on merit. He stated that the procedure for the army chief’s appointment should be institutionalised now.

The minister said the name of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed would also be considered if it was also on the seniority list.

He criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for trying to appoint a new COAS of his choice.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was a constitutional right of the PM and it would be done in accordance with rules and regulations.