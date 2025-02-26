Khawaja Asif Meets German, Kyrgyz Ambassadors
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and Germany here on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two countries.
During a meeting, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Alfred Grannas
emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in addressing common challenges, including counterterrorism efforts.
The meeting was focused on enhancing bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on defense cooperation and regional stability, said a news release.
The meeting concluded with both leaders agreeing to schedule further engagements to discuss areas of mutual concern.
Meanwhile, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov called on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif.
The minister said that Pakistan greatly values the friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan.
He stressed that Pakistan would continue to further enhance cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within the framework of regional and international organizations.
The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s support and assistance.
He praised the capabilities of Pakistan’s Defence Industries and their products and highlighted the importance of cordial relations between the two countries.
Both dignitaries agreed to further strengthen the institutional framework for high-level bilateral coordination covering all domains.
