Khawaja Asif meets his Kyrgyz counterpart

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday met his Kyrgyz counterpart Baktybek Bekbolotov in a sideline meeting prior to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2022.

According to a news release, both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting.