Khawaja Asif opposes Chairman Senate Salaries, Allowance, Privileges Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday urged the House not to support the Chairman Senate Salaries, Allowance and Privileges Bill passed by the Senate recently as the country could not afford such incentives in the prevailing economic situation.

Speaking in the National Assembly after passage of Federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24, the minister said, he has great respect for senators and the Senate as he had started his political career from the Senate. However, the people and business community are in immense difficulties due to the prevailing financial crisis, he said.

He said the salary of MNA stood at Rs 168,000 per month which was lower than a federal secretary.

He said such privilege in the current financial circumstance could not be afforded. Lauding the Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his entire finance teams, he said that a balanced budget was presented despite of critical situation.

He expressed the hope that a new era of economic stability would start soon.

The minister also clarified that neither the government was bearing expenditure nor giving any special facility for members of the National Assembly for performing Hajj. Even ordinary people were also part of the special flight to carry pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, he added.