Khawaja Asif pays homage to martyrs

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday visited the Ganj-e-Shuhada Mustafabad in Kasur and paid homage to martyrs of the armed forces.

He also laid the floral wreaths on the graves of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs of 196 war. This memorial was built in the memory of the victorious martyrs of the battle of Khem Karan in war of 1965.

The defence minister also participated in the 'Estehkam-e-Pakistan Rally' to express solidarity with the armed forces of the country which started from Khudian and concluded at Ganj-e-Shuhada Mustafabad.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan, MNA Malik Muhammad Rasheed Khan, MPA Malik Ahmad Saeed and a large number of people participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the Pakistan armed forces attained the greatest achievements in 1965 war against India at Khem Karan border. He added that martyrs of the armed forces defended the motherland bravely. The great sacrifices of the armed forces had made the defence of country invincible, he mentioned.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharrif had proved that they loved the motherland and the Constitution through their patriotism and deeds. He vowed that the PML-N would win the next general elections as it always respected the law and the Constitution in all times.

The defence minister expressed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan himself planed the May 9 incidents and attacked the installations through a proper planning.

In his address, the SAPM Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the people had rejected the elements involved in attacking the important installations of the country. Everyone was expressing love, respect and honour for the armed forces of the country, he asserted.

The armed forces had offered great sacrifices for the defence of the country, he said and added that the people had expressed their love with the armed forces and, integrity of the country.

The SAPM said that on May 9, the violent groups deliberately attacked the installations, memorials, symbols and residences of an institution in a organised manner.