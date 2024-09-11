Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Proposes Revision Of Charter Of Democracy

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Khawaja Asif proposes revision of Charter of Democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, on Wednesday suggested that the Charter of Democracy (CoD) could be revised and expanded into a broader document.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said that the historic CoD, signed by political leaders Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, was intended to protect parliamentary democracy in Pakistan.

He acknowledged that the CoD faced numerous challenges over the years but noted that both political parties refrained from reverting to the divisive politics of the 1990s.

He said that during the sit-in, all parties present in the parliament displayed unity. He praised the Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) for adhering to the spirit of the CoD during those tumultuous times.

Referring to political arrests, he said that prominent leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and others, had been arrested on false charges." Despite these setbacks, he said that the supremacy of the parliament was never undermined.

He criticized a speech made during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally, which he claimed challenged the federal and constitutional framework of the country.

He also condemned remarks made by Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

Khawaja Asif said that the release of PTI leadership should be carried out in accordance with the law and through proper judicial channels.

While supporting the opposition's right to protest, he stressed that certain boundaries should not be crossed. He urged the Speaker of the National Assembly to play a constitutional role in maintaining parliamentary supremacy.

He called for the focus of parliamentary discussions to be on protecting the interests of the common man, rather than on internal party politics.

Highlighting the government's achievements on economic fronts, he expressed confidence that public trust in the government had been restored.

He said that difference of opinion are a hallmark of democracy, but that should not be allowed to devolve into personal enmity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Benazir Bhutto Punjab Faryal Talpur Parliament Democracy Man All From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

3 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

4 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

8 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

18 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

20 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

23 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

23 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

24 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan