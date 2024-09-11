Khawaja Asif proposes revision of Charter of Democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, on Wednesday suggested that the Charter of Democracy (CoD) could be revised and expanded into a broader document.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said that the historic CoD, signed by political leaders Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, was intended to protect parliamentary democracy in Pakistan.

He acknowledged that the CoD faced numerous challenges over the years but noted that both political parties refrained from reverting to the divisive politics of the 1990s.

He said that during the sit-in, all parties present in the parliament displayed unity. He praised the Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) for adhering to the spirit of the CoD during those tumultuous times.

Referring to political arrests, he said that prominent leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and others, had been arrested on false charges." Despite these setbacks, he said that the supremacy of the parliament was never undermined.

He criticized a speech made during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally, which he claimed challenged the federal and constitutional framework of the country.

He also condemned remarks made by Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

Khawaja Asif said that the release of PTI leadership should be carried out in accordance with the law and through proper judicial channels.

While supporting the opposition's right to protest, he stressed that certain boundaries should not be crossed. He urged the Speaker of the National Assembly to play a constitutional role in maintaining parliamentary supremacy.

He called for the focus of parliamentary discussions to be on protecting the interests of the common man, rather than on internal party politics.

Highlighting the government's achievements on economic fronts, he expressed confidence that public trust in the government had been restored.

He said that difference of opinion are a hallmark of democracy, but that should not be allowed to devolve into personal enmity.