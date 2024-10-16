Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Reacts To Jemima’s Concerns Over Imran Khan’s Well-being In Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 16, 2024 | 04:05 PM

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jail

Jemima, in a post on the social media platform X, expresses serious worries about Imran Khan’s health and safety, particularly about the conditions he is facing in jail

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reacted to Jemima Goldsmith’s concerns about the well-being of PTI leader Imran Khan.

Khawaja Asif criticized Jemima over her comment about solitary confinement.

Jemima, in a post on the social media platform X, expressed serious worries about Imran Khan’s health and safety, particularly about the conditions he is facing in jail.

She highlighted that his family and legal team have been denied access to him, and court hearings have been repeatedly delayed.

Khawaja Asif, in his response, remarked that Imran Khan has been treated with considerable leniency, a courtesy that was never extended to his political opponents.

He drew attention to the fact that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not permitted to speak to his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, before her passing, and that many opposition figures were imprisoned without charges.

