Khawaja Asif Rebuke Imran Khan For Making Provocative Statements
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has rebuked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for making provocative statements, saying that his actions are escalating political tension in the country.
Asif made these comments in an exclusive interview with a private news channel on Friday, in response to a controversial social media post attributed to Khan's official X account.
The post in question referred to the Hamood-ur-Rahman Commission Report, which investigated the events leading to the separation of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in 1971.
Asif accused Khan of attempting to create a situation similar to the unrest on May 9, and criticized him for trying to retract the tweet after it sparked backlash.
The minister also expressed his own views on the history of East Pakistan and the tragedy of its separation, stating that exaggerating the issue only serves to increase tension.
