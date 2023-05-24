(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):The first Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif reiterated Pakistan's strong desire to strengthen its partnership with Azerbaijan in all fields including defense cooperation, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The defense minister further said that both countries share common religions, cultures, and history.

Both countries would thus continue to support each other on various international fora, he added.

The visiting dignitary said, "Azerbaijan desires to work closely with Pakistan." "Azerbaijan considers Pakistan important because of its rich experience in various fields including Defense," Karim Valiyev said.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the institutional framework for high-level bilateral coordination to achieve regional as well as global peace and prosperity.