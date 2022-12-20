UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Asif Says Govt Plans Package To Control Inflation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

The Defense Minister says under the package, prices of petroleum products and other essential commodities will be significantly cut down.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday the government planned a comprehensive package to control inflation and provide relief to the people.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said under the package, prices of petroleum products and other essential commodities will be significantly cut down.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan can become the center of economic activities by taking advantage of the geo-economics of the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, he stressed on the need to focus on increasing our per capita income.

Ahsan Iqbal said we have to make collective efforts as to how we can move up on economic ladder. He said it was this vision that transpired our journey towards China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The Minister said under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, we started CPEC and we were able to harness 29 billion Dollars Chinese investment in different development projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Defence Minister Ahsan Iqbal China CPEC Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

23 minutes ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

37 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

3 hours ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

3 hours ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

4 hours ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.