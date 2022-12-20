Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday the government planned a comprehensive package to control inflation and provide relief to the people.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said under the package, prices of petroleum products and other essential commodities will be significantly cut down.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan can become the center of economic activities by taking advantage of the geo-economics of the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, he stressed on the need to focus on increasing our per capita income.

Ahsan Iqbal said we have to make collective efforts as to how we can move up on economic ladder. He said it was this vision that transpired our journey towards China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The Minister said under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, we started CPEC and we were able to harness 29 billion Dollars Chinese investment in different development projects.