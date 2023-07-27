Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Says, His Remarks Taken Out Of Context

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif, clarified that his remarks about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members during the joint session of the Parliament were misconstrued and not meant to single out any particular gender.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Thursday, he emphasized that linking his views with women was unjustified.

As calls for an apology grew, Khawaja Asif firmly stated that he saw no reason to apologize for his comments.

However, he offered to tender an apology if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership also apologize to Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Faryal Talpur for their own remarks.

Khawaja Asif reminded that during the said session, he asked parliamentarians not to obstruct the passage of legislations.

