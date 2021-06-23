Khawaja Asif Secures Bail In Assets Beyond Means Case
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:49 PM
A LHC division bench led by Justice Aalia Neelum has granted bail to PML-N senior leader Khwaja Asif in money laundering and assets beyond means case.
A LHC division bench led by Justice Aalia Neelum and comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi has granted bail to Khawaja Asif in the case.
(Details to Follow)