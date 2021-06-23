UrduPoint.com
Khawaja Asif Secures Bail In Assets Beyond Means Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:49 PM

Khawaja Asif secures bail in assets beyond means case

A LHC division bench led by Justice Aalia Neelum has granted bail to PML-N senior leader Khwaja Asif in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) PML-N senor leader and MNA Khawaja Asif has secured bail in assets beyond means case.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Aalia Neelum and comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi has granted bail to Khawaja Asif in the case.

(Details to Follow)

