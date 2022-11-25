UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Asif Stresses For Discussion On 'CoE' With Political Parties

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 12:39 AM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that "there is a need to have discussion with political parties on Charter of Economy (CoE)".

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "We should have talks on the charter of the economy, and for this political parties, including the opposition, should come forward for developing consensus on this important matter.

" Replying to a question about early elections as demanded by PTI leaders, he said pressurizing the government in an unconstitutional manner was unacceptable.

He said the government is committed for holding the next elections as per schedule.

To a question about the long march, he said Imran's long march would not go longer.

He said the people were not supporting the long march of PTI Chairman Imran Khan due to the weak policies of his last regime.

