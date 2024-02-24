Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Stresses National Unity, Consensus Building

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Khawaja Asif stresses national unity, consensus building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday emphasized the responsibility of politicians to foster progress through empathy and reconciliation.

Rather than dwelling on past grievances, Asif advocates for healing and unity, stressing the importance of national interest and consensus-building.

Acknowledging the forthcoming government's challenges, he underscores the party's sincere intentions to address the country's issues and prioritize the welfare of future generations.

Asif welcomes the emergence of new leadership represented by Maryam Nawaz, anticipating positive changes in Punjab's political landscape in the coming months.

He admitted a gap between the old and new generations’ political approaches, and he acknowledged the need to match the younger generation's aspirations.

He was determined to steer the party towards alignment with contemporary challenges, ensuring effective leadership and relevance in the changing political landscape.

Related Topics

Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Muslim Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

1 hour ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

1 hour ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

1 hour ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

1 hour ago
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

1 hour ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

2 hours ago
 CM sends summary for PA session

CM sends summary for PA session

2 hours ago
 Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct ..

Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections

2 hours ago
 Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

2 hours ago
 UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel ..

UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan