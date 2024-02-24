Khawaja Asif Stresses National Unity, Consensus Building
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday emphasized the responsibility of politicians to foster progress through empathy and reconciliation.
Rather than dwelling on past grievances, Asif advocates for healing and unity, stressing the importance of national interest and consensus-building.
Acknowledging the forthcoming government's challenges, he underscores the party's sincere intentions to address the country's issues and prioritize the welfare of future generations.
Asif welcomes the emergence of new leadership represented by Maryam Nawaz, anticipating positive changes in Punjab's political landscape in the coming months.
He admitted a gap between the old and new generations’ political approaches, and he acknowledged the need to match the younger generation's aspirations.
He was determined to steer the party towards alignment with contemporary challenges, ensuring effective leadership and relevance in the changing political landscape.
