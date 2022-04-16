UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Asif Strongly Condemns Attack On Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Khawaja Asif strongly condemns attack on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday strongly condemned attack on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and demanded that all transition of power after election of new Chief Minister should be as per law and the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday strongly condemned attack on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and demanded that all transition of power after election of new Chief Minister should be as per law and the Constitution.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said Pervaiz Elahi breached sanctity of the august House due to imminent defeat in the House.

He said tendency of violence promoted by Imran Khan and his followers during the last three and half years have to be controlled. All institutions should work under constitutional ambit, he said and added that the attack on the Deputy Speaker was a very embarrassing act and the House should strongly condemn it.

Such act was not only blatant violation of law and rules but also detrimental to democracy, he expressed.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Attack Imran Khan National Assembly Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy August Muslim All Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Over four million voters to participate in Balochi ..

Over four million voters to participate in Balochistan LG polls

49 seconds ago
 Rumpus in PA delays session

Rumpus in PA delays session

51 seconds ago
 SAARC Chamber hails Pakistan for sending positive ..

SAARC Chamber hails Pakistan for sending positive signals to India,US ,China for ..

52 seconds ago
 Crackdown against revenue defaulters

Crackdown against revenue defaulters

54 seconds ago
 Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight b ..

Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight business after completion of ML ..

36 minutes ago
 PM, Maulana Fazl discuss political issues

PM, Maulana Fazl discuss political issues

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.