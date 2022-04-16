Khawaja Asif strongly condemns attack on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday strongly condemned attack on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and demanded that all transition of power after election of new Chief Minister should be as per law and the Constitution

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said Pervaiz Elahi breached sanctity of the august House due to imminent defeat in the House.

He said tendency of violence promoted by Imran Khan and his followers during the last three and half years have to be controlled. All institutions should work under constitutional ambit, he said and added that the attack on the Deputy Speaker was a very embarrassing act and the House should strongly condemn it.

Such act was not only blatant violation of law and rules but also detrimental to democracy, he expressed.