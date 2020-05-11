Khawaja Asif suggests parliamentary committee to examine facilities in quarantine centers

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League (N) parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif on Monday suggested formation of a parliamentary committee to examine facilities in the quarantine centers established in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif on Monday suggested formation of a parliamentary committee to examine facilities in the quarantine centers established in the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a motion moved by Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan, to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, he said the coronavirus patients had not been provided proper facilities in the quarantine centers.

"The house should establish a parliamentary committee to examine the facilities at the quarantine centers established across the country, " he said.

Asif said the government had not enough testing capacity for coronavirus.

He paid tribute to doctors and the nursing staff and said they were playing role of frontline soldiers in war against coronavirus.

"We salute doctors and nursing staff from Gilgit Biltistan to Karachi who have played the role of frontline soldiers in war against coronavirus." He said testing in Punjab had been done in the hospitals made by Pakistan Muslim League (N). He added that not a single hospital had been made by the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last seven years.

Khawaja Asif said health sector was without any regulatory body in the country at present.

He remarked that the government had not come up with any clear plan to deal with the coronavirus. The PML-N parliamentary leader said the government had failed to develop consensus on the coronavirus issue.

At the beginning of his speech, he said leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif wanted to attend the session of the National Assembly but doctors advised him not to attend the session.