UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khawaja Asif Suggests Parliamentary Committee To Examine Facilities In Quarantine Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 09:23 PM

Khawaja Asif suggests parliamentary committee to examine facilities in quarantine centers

Pakistan Muslim League (N) parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif on Monday suggested formation of a parliamentary committee to examine facilities in the quarantine centers established in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif on Monday suggested formation of a parliamentary committee to examine facilities in the quarantine centers established in the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a motion moved by Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan, to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, he said the coronavirus patients had not been provided proper facilities in the quarantine centers.

"The house should establish a parliamentary committee to examine the facilities at the quarantine centers established across the country, " he said.

Asif said the government had not enough testing capacity for coronavirus.

He paid tribute to doctors and the nursing staff and said they were playing role of frontline soldiers in war against coronavirus.

"We salute doctors and nursing staff from Gilgit Biltistan to Karachi who have played the role of frontline soldiers in war against coronavirus." He said testing in Punjab had been done in the hospitals made by Pakistan Muslim League (N). He added that not a single hospital had been made by the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last seven years.

Khawaja Asif said health sector was without any regulatory body in the country at present.

He remarked that the government had not come up with any clear plan to deal with the coronavirus. The PML-N parliamentary leader said the government had failed to develop consensus on the coronavirus issue.

At the beginning of his speech, he said leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif wanted to attend the session of the National Assembly but doctors advised him not to attend the session.

Related Topics

Karachi Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Babar Awan Khawaja Asif Gilgit Baltistan From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Family of Suspected Spy Paul Whelan Calls for His ..

1 second ago

Chief Minister Punjab receives Chinese PPE donatio ..

4 seconds ago

Italy expected to delay tax on plastic until 2021: ..

5 seconds ago

CEO Health urges citizens to remove stagnant water ..

7 seconds ago

Putin Lambastes Late Payments to Medics Fighting C ..

26 minutes ago

Men's blood contains greater concentrations of enz ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.