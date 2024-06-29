Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Khawaja Asif urges female students to bring about change

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has urged female students to benefit from their degrees and bring a positive change to society.

He expressed these views on the fifth convocation of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) here on Saturday. He congratulated the students on completing their degrees and advised them to share their knowledge with society. He advised them to serve the country and the nation instead of sitting at home after getting their degrees. "It is a great honour for me to be the special guest in the ceremony. If our daughters are educated today, a better society will be created because today's daughter is tomorrow's mother and a mother takes care of the entire family," he added.

He said that the government spends about Rs12 million on a student to become a doctor, but according to an estimate, about 83 percent of girls are confined to their homes after becoming a doctor. "While only 17 percent of female doctors enter the practical life and it is a matter of grave concern. It is important for women to be educated more than men because an educated and successful woman leads the entire family to success," he added.

"Work on the big campus of GCWUS on Aimenabad Road is going on rapidly, which will be completed soon and our girls will be able to get better education," he said.

