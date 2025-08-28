Khawaja Asif visits flood affected areas, oversees relief efforts

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif is present in the flood affected areas and participating fully in relief activities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif is present in the flood affected areas and participating fully in relief activities.

On the second day of the situation caused by the floods in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif was present among the people in his constituency. He visited various affected areas along with Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, City President PML- N Muhammad Rafique Mughal, former Mayor Toheed Akhtar Chaudhry and other party leaders, and participated in relief activities.

On this occasion, the Defence Minister instructed the administration to provide immediate relief, ensure drainage of water and rehabilitation of the affected families.

While talking to the public, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said, "The real test of a public representative is to stand with the people in difficult times and we will provide all possible help."

The people appreciated Khawaja Asif's presence and thanked him.