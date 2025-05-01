Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Warns India Of Consequences Over Aggression

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Khawaja Asif warns India of consequences over aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday warned that India will have to face serious consequences for any misadventure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said India has been involved in terrorist activities not only in Pakistan but also in Canada and the United States.

He said that under the RSS ideology, Narendra Modi was exporting terrorism since coming to power. He further said that Modi was responsible for the killing of 2,000 Muslims in Gujarat, he said, while adding that such a mindset could go to any extent for political gains.

“A man who can carry out a massacre for votes can do anything,” he added. Khawaja Asif further said that India is under the control of extremist Hindu forces and warned that they could even target civilians.

He clarified it that Pakistan will respond to any Indian military adventure with equal force.“There should be no doubt in India’s mind about Pakistan’s response,” he said.

