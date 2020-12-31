‘Khawaja Asif was asked to leave PML-N,’: reveals Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Former Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Khawaja Asif was asked to quit the party and create forward bloc in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Ayaz Sadiq said that Khawaja Asif refused to do such things.

“Khawaja Asif denied that offer and decided to stand by Mian Nawaz Sharif,” he said while talking to the reporters outside the premises of Judicial complex in Lahore where Khawaja Asif was produced before the NAB court for his physical remand.

“Khawaja Asif was asked about a month ago to quit the party and he informed the leadership about the development,” Ayaz Sadiq.

“He has long association of three decades with PML-N, and therefore, he refused to accept that offer,” he added.

He stated that the name of the person who pressurized Khawaja Asif a month ago would be revealed on the right time.

“No forward block will be there as no one wants to be part of such a bloc,” said Sadiq.

The former NA speaker also expressed surprise over appointment of Sheikh Rasheed as interior minister.

“All those who gave him such portfolio deserve 'appreciation',” he further said.

On Dec 29, NAB officials arrested former Defense Minister Khawaja Asif over charges of assets beyond means.

He was coming back from consultative party when he was taken by the NAB officials. The PML-N leader had failed to give a satisfactory response on his possession of assets amounting to Rs 260 million.

He had also held an iqama from 2004 to 2008, pointing out that he earned a total of Rs 136 million for his service as consultant legal adviser abroad.