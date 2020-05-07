UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khawaja Asif's Statement Classic Example Of 'speaking Persian With Full Stomach': Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:56 PM

Khawaja Asif's statement classic example of 'speaking Persian with full stomach': Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif's statement was a classic example of 'speaking Persian with a full stomach'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif's statement was a classic example of 'speaking Persian with a full stomach'.

Khwaja Aif had no feelings for the poor as otherwise he would not have given such a statement, the minister said.

Shibli Faraz, in a statement, said the entire nation held the corrupt rulers of the past responsible for the country's economic deterioration. Khawaja Asif should better persuade his leadership to bring back the money and assets stashed abroad to fix the national economy, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the stance from day one that the nation must be protected from both the coronavirus and the hunger.

He was taking decisions in the larger interest of the nation and the country.

Shibli Faraz said protecting the nation from the pandemic was the government's topmost priority and it announced the largest stimulus package of Rs 1.24 trillion in the country's history, to support the venerable segments of society, including daily wagers and business community, and boost the economy. The implementation of the package was underway.

The minister asked the PML-N leadership to avoid doing 'petty politics' on the pretext of coronavirus. Khawaja Asif and his leaders were in fact confused as they had nothing do. The two Sharif brothers were in a lockdown. The one, who had returned to country, was now worried as to how he should go abroad, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Asif Money Muslim From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Customs convenes quarterly consultative coun ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler assigns Salah Al Muhairi as chairman ..

2 hours ago

Switzerland Confirms 66 New COVID-19 Cases Bracing ..

46 seconds ago

Putin, Kazakh President Discuss Measures to Combat ..

47 seconds ago

Italy to Resume Church Mass on March 18 - Governme ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.