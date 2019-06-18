UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khawaja Brothers’ Bail Petitions Rejected

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:04 PM

Khawaja brothers’ bail petitions rejected

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that Khawaja brothers launched Paragon City housing project through their "benamidars".

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected the bail petitions of Khawaja brothers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique had filed bail petitions in the LHC in the Paragon society case.

Khawaja brothers' post-arrest bail petitions had been pending before a HC division bench. They were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 after an LHC division bench dismissed their pre-arrest bail petitions.

Meanwhile, an accountability court has extended judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam, till June 27.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that Khawaja brothers launched Paragon City housing project through their "benamidars".

The Paragon City was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority, it added.

It further alleged that the suspects, along with other accomplices, cheated the public at large and obtained illegal financial benefits from the funds of the society.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique June 2018 Muslim From Court Housing

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain’s ed-Dur temple: a candidate for ..

21 minutes ago

China Mall records over one million shoppers in Q1 ..

51 minutes ago

Expo 2020, Emirates Flight Catering create fresh a ..

51 minutes ago

Immigration detention in Australia becoming "priso ..

50 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Releases Video of US Bomb ..

50 minutes ago

Date of Joint Commission of JCPOA Meeting Yet to B ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.