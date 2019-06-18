Khawaja brothers’ bail petitions rejected

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that Khawaja brothers launched Paragon City housing project through their "benamidars".

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected the bail petitions of Khawaja brothers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique had filed bail petitions in the LHC in the Paragon society case.

Khawaja brothers' post-arrest bail petitions had been pending before a HC division bench. They were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 after an LHC division bench dismissed their pre-arrest bail petitions.

Meanwhile, an accountability court has extended judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam, till June 27.

The Paragon City was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority, it added.

It further alleged that the suspects, along with other accomplices, cheated the public at large and obtained illegal financial benefits from the funds of the society.