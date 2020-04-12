UrduPoint.com
Khawaja Brothers Call On Pervaiz Elahi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, here on Saturday.

According to details, they discussed the prevailing situation in the wake of coronavirus in the country.

The Khawaja brothers inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and extended their best wishes to him.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly said that humanity demanded to set aside the political differences and unite as a nation for overcoming the pandemic.

