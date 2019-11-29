UrduPoint.com
Khawaja Brothers Case Adjourned Till Dec 9

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:27 PM

Khawaja brothers case adjourned till Dec 9

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till Dec 9

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till Dec 9.

The jail staff produced Khawaja brothers on expiry of their judicial remand before duty judge Ameer Muhammad Khan who presided the proceedings as the judge concerned was on leave.

During the brief hearing, the court again summoned approver Qaisar Amin Butt for recording his statement on the next date of hearing, besides Judicial Magistrate Zulifqar Bari, who had recorded statement of Qaisar, for cross examination.

Besides the Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference.

The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers, through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project under the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and Rs 39 million, respectively from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it added.

The Khawaja brothers were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 by the bureau. A Lahore High Court bench dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of the Khawaja brothers on June 18. However, they had not approached the apex court in the matter yet.

