Khawaja brothers case adjourned till Jan 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 13.

The jail staff produced Khawaja brothers on expiry of their judicial remand before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawad-ul-Hassan.

In response to a court query, Kh Saad Rafique told the court that he got injured after a fire erupted in his barrack Sunday night. He submitted that the jail officials took him to Islamabad for assembly session on daily basis, which prove to be very hectic for him. He pleaded with the court for lodging him in Islamabad.

Judicial Magistrate Zulfiqar Bari, who recorded statement of approver Qaisar Amin Butt, submitted a copy of the statement in the court.

At this, the court ordered for de-sealing the statement and providing a copy to the accused.

The court was informed that approver Qaisar Amin Butt could not appear before the court due to illness, in response to a query.

Subsequently, the court sought a report about Qaisar's illness and summoned him on the next date of hearing, Jan 13.

The court also extended judicial remand of Khawaja brothers and permitted Khawaja Saad Rafique to travel to Islamabad for assembly session.

Strict security measures were taken on the occasion and roads leading to the judicial complex were closed temporarily.

Besides the Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference.

The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers, through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

Former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

Khawaja brothers were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 by the bureau. A Lahore High Court bench had dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of Khawaja brothers on June 18, 2018.