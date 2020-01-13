Khawaja brothers case adjourned till Jan 24

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 24.

Jail staff produced Khawaja Salman Rafique on expiry of his judicial remand before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan.

In response to a court query, the court was apprised that Khawaja Saad Rafique was in Islamabad in connection with National Assembly session.

At this, the court questioned whether a copy of approver Qaiser Amin Butt's statement had been provided to the defence counsel.

To which, National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor assured that the copy would be given immediately. He further requested the court to summon other witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the court after hearing arguments of the parties, adjourned further hearing till January 24 and summoned witnesses for recording their statements.

It is pertinent to mention hear that strict security measures were made on the occasion and roads leading to judicial complex were closed temporarily.

Besides the Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference.

The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

Khawaja brothers were arrested on December 11, 2018 by the bureau. A Lahore High Court bench dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of the Khawaja brothers on June 18, 2018.