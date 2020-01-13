UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khawaja Brothers Case Adjourned Till Jan 24

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:29 PM

Khawaja brothers case adjourned till Jan 24

An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 24.

Jail staff produced Khawaja Salman Rafique on expiry of his judicial remand before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan.

In response to a court query, the court was apprised that Khawaja Saad Rafique was in Islamabad in connection with National Assembly session.

At this, the court questioned whether a copy of approver Qaiser Amin Butt's statement had been provided to the defence counsel.

To which, National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor assured that the copy would be given immediately. He further requested the court to summon other witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the court after hearing arguments of the parties, adjourned further hearing till January 24 and summoned witnesses for recording their statements.

It is pertinent to mention hear that strict security measures were made on the occasion and roads leading to judicial complex were closed temporarily.

Besides the Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference.

The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

Khawaja brothers were arrested on December 11, 2018 by the bureau. A Lahore High Court bench dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of the Khawaja brothers on June 18, 2018.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Islamabad National Assembly Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique January June December 2018 From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

ION and Navya form partnership to deliver sustaina ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours 10 winners of Zayed Sust ..

16 minutes ago

UAE revive qualification hope with 2-0 win over DP ..

1 hour ago

Samsung’s Family Hub Brings Food AI and Automati ..

2 hours ago

Libya's Moscow Talks Ended Without Signing Ceasefi ..

1 minute ago

Week-long photo exhibition on Pakistan's cultural ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.