Khawaja brothers case adjourned till Jan 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 29.

Jail staff produced Khawaja brothers on expiry of their judicial remand before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan.

The NAB investigation officer submitted medical reports of approver Qaisar Amin Butt and stated that he could not be produced due to illness.

At this, the court expressed displeasure and rejected the medical reports of the approver. The court directed for ensuring the presence of approver, adding that Judicial Magistrate Zulifqar Bari appeared every time to get record the statement of the approver but time was sought on every hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till January 29, while allowing Khawaja brothers to attend assembly sessions. The court also summoned other witnesses on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that strict security measures were made on the occasion and roads leading to judicial complex were closed temporarily.

Besides the Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference.

The reference stated that Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

Khawaja brothers were arrested on December 11, 2018 by the bureau. A Lahore High Court bench dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of Khawaja brothers on June 18, 2018.