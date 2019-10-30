Khawaja brothers case adjourned till Nov 13

(@FahadShabbir)

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till November 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till November 13.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the reference proceedings, wherein, Khawaja brothers were produced on expiry of their judicial remand term.

The court recorded statements of five witnesses including Judicial Magistrate Zulifqar Bari, who had recorded statement of approver Qaisar Amin Butt in the case.

However, due to engagements of the counsel, the witnesses could not be cross examined. The court directed witnesses to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing while adjourning the matter till November 13.

Besides the Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference.

The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

Khawaja brothers were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 by the bureau.

A Lahore High Court bench dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of the Khawaja brothers on June 18. However, they had not approached the apex court in the matter yet.