Khawaja brothers case adjourned till Nov 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till November 21.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the reference proceedings, wherein, Khawaja brothers were produced on expiry of their judicial remand term.

Two witnesses including Judicial Magistrate Zulifqar Bari, who recorded statement of approver Qaisar Amin Butt in the case, were cross examined during the proceedings.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also submitted statement of the approver Qaisar Amin Butt before the court.

The court, extending judicial remand of Khawaja brothers till November 21, summoned further witnesses for recording their statement on the next date of hearing.

Besides the Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference.

The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and Rs 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

Khawaja brothers were arrested on December 11, 2018 by the bureau. A Lahore High Court bench dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of the Khawaja brothers on June 18. However, they had not approached the apex court in the matter yet.