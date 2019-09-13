UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khawaja Brothers Case Adjourned Till Sept 17

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 06:34 PM

Khawaja brothers case adjourned till Sept 17

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till Sept 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till Sept 17.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the reference proceedings wherein the Khawaja brothers were produced on expiry of their judicial remand term.

At the outset of the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted a reply to an application, filed by Khawaja Salman Rafique challenging its jurisdiction.

However, a counsel on behalf of Khawaja Saad Rafique filed an application seeking directions to set aside the indictment, saying that all allegations levelled against his client were baseless.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the Bureau on the application and sought reply while adjourning further proceedings till Sept 17.

On the last hearing, the court had indicted Khawaja brothers who pleaded not guilty and contended to contest the charges.

Besides the Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference. The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers, through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and Rs 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it added.

Khawaja brothers were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 by the bureau. A Lahore High Court bench dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of the Khawaja brothers on June 18. However, they had not approached the apex court in the matter yet.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique June 2018 All From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Last one year added to disappointment of masses, b ..

12 minutes ago

President Ajk Thanks Eu Parliament For Holding For ..

16 minutes ago

BASF unfolds a comprehensive range of solutions fo ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces announce martyrdom of six service ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index close ..

52 seconds ago

Archer removes Warner as England strike back in fi ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.