Khawaja Brothers Produced Before NAB Court In Paragon Housing Scandal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:27 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday has produced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of National Assembly Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique before accountability court in Paragon Housing scandal.According to details, strict security arrangements have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.Earlier, Accountability Court (AC) had rejected Khawaja brothers' acquittal pleas and extended their judicial remand till October 30 in Paragon Housing Society reference.On April 26, the NAB Lahore had approved filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption.Qaiser Amin Butt, the director of Paragon Housing Society, was also included in the inquiry initiated by the NAB, and he was also arrested in November last year.

Later, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia.Butt and Zia established a company "Air Avenue" in the year 2003; however the name was later changed to Paragon City private (Pvt) Limited.On December 11, 2018, Khawaja brothers were detained by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.The NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against what they termed the housing society's fraud.

