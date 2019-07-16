UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khawaja Brothers To Be Indicted On Aug 8

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:19 PM

Khawaja brothers to be indicted on Aug 8

An accountability court on Tuesday fixed August 8 for indictment of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon city case.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday fixed August 8 for indictment of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon city case.

Khawaja brothers were produced before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan at the outset of the proceedings.

The copies of the reference were provided to Khawaja brothers during the proceedings, whereas the court observed that the accused would be indicted on the next date of hearing.

The NAB prosecutor also submitted a report about co- accused, including Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia and Farhan Ali.He stated that the process had been started for declaring them absconders in accordance with the court directions after they failed to appear despite being summoned.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till August 8, while extending judicial remand of the accused.

Besides Khawaja brothers,Nadeem Zia,Umar Zia and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference.

The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abutment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by Lahore Development Authority.

Former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million respectively from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 by the Bureau. A Lahore High Court bench had dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of Khawaja brothers on June 18. However, they had not approached the Apex Court in the matter yet.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique June August 2018 From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

DC visits Khairpur medical college

3 minutes ago

Iran's judiciary confirms arrest of French-Iranian ..

3 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

3 minutes ago

Govt efforts to eradicate corruption lauded: Mian ..

17 minutes ago

MNA inaugurates new electricity feeder at Nawansha ..

3 minutes ago

Central China province sees robust trade with BRI ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.