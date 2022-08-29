UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Fareed Foundation Serves Cooked Food To 5,000 Flood Victims On Daily Basis

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Khawaja Fareed Foundation serves cooked food to 5,000 flood victims on daily basis

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Khawaja Fareed Foundation is serving cooked food to 5,000 flood affectees on daily basis in Rrajanpur.

This was stated by the caretaker of shrine of Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, Khawaja Moinuddin Mehbood Koraija while talking to APP here on Monday.

Khawaja Moin observed that cooked food, biscuits, bottles of mineral water were being provided to the affected people on a daily basis.

The food is supplied to the people living in relief camps and far off distances by boats of Rescue-1122, he stated.

He urged citizens to come forward and extend maximum donations towards the flood stricken families.

The citizens should take special care of self-respect of the affectees during provision of donations. Khawaja Moin Mehboob Koraija further remarked that the Foundation would continue to serve the affectees till rehabilitation of families.

