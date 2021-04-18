UrduPoint.com
Khawaja Fareed University Gets Long Overdue Service Structure: Vice Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

Khawaja Fareed University gets long overdue service structure: Vice Chancellor

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir has said that due to sincere efforts of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz the long standing matter of service structure of the varsity got resolved finally.

Khawaja Fareed University was established in 2014 and remained deprived of its service structure.

None paid attention to this long standing issue.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, VC said the university received development funds, grants and many other facilities which were not available earlier due to missing service structure which got approval of government recently.

He reiterated that due to persistent efforts of Minister Raja Yasir Humayun, the long standing problems of many universities of south Punjab got resolved and they received many international standard facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

