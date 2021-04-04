UrduPoint.com
Khawaja Fareed University Launched Clean & Green Campaign

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Khawaja Fareed university launched clean & green campaign

RAHIMYAR KHAN, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Technology Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday formally launched its 'Clean & Green Pakistan' tree plantation campaign with According to the spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Dr.

Muhammad Suleman Tahir inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling while the administration,faculty,students planted 5,000 saplings in the institute under the campaign.

The VC highlighted that the university planted 50,000 saplings last year and now it set the target to plant 100,000 saplings during this year.

He directed all staff and students to realize their social responsibility and plant as many trees as they can.He added that trees could play an important role in eliminating environmental pollution.

More Stories From Pakistan

