UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Gharib Nawaz Sufi Conference Held At PAC

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Khawaja Gharib Nawaz Sufi Conference held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with Central Imam Hussain Council, organized the Khawaja Gharib Nawaz Sufi conference here on Saturday.

The conference was chaired by Sheikh Al-Mushaih Habib Ali Khan, while Chairman Imam Hussain Council Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi participated as a special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Habib Ali Khan said that Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri not only made the Sufi thoughts and teachings completely subject to the rules of the Shariah but also presented Sufism as the trustee and guardian of the Shariah.

He tried to convey the real teachings of islam to the people and promoted the religion of Islam by endorsing peace, love, and brotherhood.

Habib Ali added that there was a need to present the personality and attributes of Hazrat Khawaja Gharib Nawaz to the world.

In the second part of the conference, the opening ceremony of 'Khwaja Gharib Nawaz's True Successor', written by Professor Dr Syed Al Azhar Anas, was held.

Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that every chapter of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti's life was a reflection of obedience to Allah and following the Sunnah of the Prophet (S.A.W).

The charming springs of Islam in the Subcontinent were the result of his invitation, preaching, growth and guidance to the people, he added.

Khwaja Gharib Nawaz sowed the seed of monotheism and prophethood, dominance of religion and Sufism of Islam in the idolatry of India.

Dr Ghaznafar said that the teachings of Sufism offer a solution to contemporary social unrest and anxiety. Kokab Iqbal, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Ihsan Kabria, and other speakers also shed light on various aspects of the book.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the ceremony.

Related Topics

India World Punjab Springs From Love

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersso ..

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in Chi ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber concludes trade missio ..

Dubai International Chamber concludes trade mission to London&#039;s Retail Tech ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President& ..

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President&#039;s Cup

1 hour ago
 MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital ..

MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital transformation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.