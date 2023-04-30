Khawaja Gharib Nawaz Sufi Conference held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with Central Imam Hussain Council, organized the Khawaja Gharib Nawaz Sufi conference here on Saturday.

The conference was chaired by Sheikh Al-Mushaih Habib Ali Khan, while Chairman Imam Hussain Council Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi participated as a special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Habib Ali Khan said that Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri not only made the Sufi thoughts and teachings completely subject to the rules of the Shariah but also presented Sufism as the trustee and guardian of the Shariah.

He tried to convey the real teachings of islam to the people and promoted the religion of Islam by endorsing peace, love, and brotherhood.

Habib Ali added that there was a need to present the personality and attributes of Hazrat Khawaja Gharib Nawaz to the world.

In the second part of the conference, the opening ceremony of 'Khwaja Gharib Nawaz's True Successor', written by Professor Dr Syed Al Azhar Anas, was held.

Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that every chapter of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti's life was a reflection of obedience to Allah and following the Sunnah of the Prophet (S.A.W).

The charming springs of Islam in the Subcontinent were the result of his invitation, preaching, growth and guidance to the people, he added.

Khwaja Gharib Nawaz sowed the seed of monotheism and prophethood, dominance of religion and Sufism of Islam in the idolatry of India.

Dr Ghaznafar said that the teachings of Sufism offer a solution to contemporary social unrest and anxiety. Kokab Iqbal, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Ihsan Kabria, and other speakers also shed light on various aspects of the book.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the ceremony.