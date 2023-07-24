Khawaja Haris continues cross-examination of witness in Toshakhana case

Khawaja Harris, counsel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Monday continued cross-examination of the prosecution witness in the Toshakhana criminal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):Khawaja Harris, counsel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Monday continued cross-examination of the prosecution witness in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamayun Dilwar heard the criminal case lodged by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). the PTI chief appeared before the court along with his lawyer amid foolproof security arrangements.

At the outset of hearing, the judge remarked that he had written to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding actions about the Facebook posts against him, and had also approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for justice.

Khawaja Harris resumed cross-examination of witness Waqas Malik, who is also a complainant of the case as the District Election Commissioner, Islamabad.

The lawyer objected that how the court could determine that the signature and the initial of the witness on the documents were original. The judge, however, observed that the lawyer could not stop the court from giving remarks and issuance of a decision.

The counsel asked the witness that whether the Form-B mentioned by him was also prepared by him.

Witness Waqas Malik replied that the Form-B of PTI chairman for the years of 2018, 2020 and 2021 were not prepared by him.

He said that his signatures were not present on pages 1 to 44 of the documents, while first four pages were verified and the rest were unverified.

The witness said that he was not part of the ECP's proceedings into the matter.

Waqas Malik said although he had not verified the documents as the same were already verified. He said he was not an expert of the Toshakhana gifts and the same were not checked in front of him.

He further said that he had not mentioned any witness in his complaint who was supposed to prepare the list of gifts.

He said that he had no witness regarding the value of the gifts. He said that he had seen the bank statement of accused before filing the complaint.

ECP's lawyer Saad Hassan said that the witness had only filed the complaint and he was not an expert of the Toshakhana gifts.

ECP's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said that the witness belonged to the ECP and he could not give any opinion regarding tax returns.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till Tuesday wherein the defence lawyer would continue cross-examining the prosecution witness.