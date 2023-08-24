(@Abdulla99267510)

The decision follows concerns he had regarding the "discipline" within Imran Khan's legal team.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2023) Khawaja Haris, the main legal representative for Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to step down from his position, the reports said on Thursday..

This decision follows concerns he had regarding the "discipline" within Imran Khan's legal team. Consequently, senior lawyer Latif Khosa will now take on the role of representing the former Prime Minister in various cases, including those related to terrorism and corruption, both in the Supreme Court and the high court.

According to sources, Khawaja Haris had advised against raising objections regarding the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who is overseeing the Toshakhana case.

However, there were other team members who favored raising objections about the bench responsible for hearing Imran Khan's petition contesting a trial court verdict. This discord over decision-making seems to have contributed to Haris's departure from the legal team.

Reportedly, Khawaja Haris returned all case files to Imran Khan's legal team and will not be present for the Toshakhana case hearing at the IHC.

Instead, Latif Khosa and other team members will be representing Imran Khan in various cases across different courts. It's noteworthy that Khawaja Haris was initially hired to represent Imran Khan in cases related to Toshakhana, NAB amendments, and other legal matters in different courts, including the Supreme Court and the IHC.

This development comes shortly after PTI announced its intention to file a reference against IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

This move follows a decision by a bench led by Justice Farooq to not suspend the sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI Core Committee, managing party affairs due to the party chairman's incarceration, criticized the adjournment of the case by the IHC until Thursday.

The party expressed its determination to file the reference to uphold the independence of the judiciary and called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to address the matter.