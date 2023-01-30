UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Hoti Condemns Police Lines Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Khawaja Hoti condemns Police Lines blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Federal minister, Khawaja Mohammad Khan Hoti on Monday condemned the explosion in the Police Lines Masjid and expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in it.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he appealed to the leadership of all political parties to set aside their political differences and jointly work for peace, security and economic stability of the country.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the eternal peace of the martyrs of the tragedy and fortitude for their families to bear the loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

