Khawaja Imran Nazir Of PML-N Wins PP-150 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 08:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Khawaja Imran Nazir, of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-150, Lahore-VI by securing 34,956 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Abdul Karim Khan, an Independent, who bagged 30,314 votes.
Voters’ turnout remained 37.45 %.
