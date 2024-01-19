Khawaja Imran Nazir Wishes Daughter’s Souse Like Nawaz Sharif
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:28 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) In a recent development, Khawaja Imran Nazir, a prominent leader of the Muslim League (N), has publicly expressed his desire for a son-in-law resembling Nawaz Sharif while discussing his daughter's future.
During an interaction with the media in NA-127, Khawaja Imran Nazir stated that he prays for a son-in-law akin to Nawaz Sharif for his daughter, highlighting the significance of the former prime minister's qualities.
In addition to the familial sentiments, Nazir touched upon national politics, criticizing Imran Khan's unfulfilled promises of a million jobs and 500,000 houses.
He emphasized the need for leadership that doesn't resort to labeling others as thieves while avoiding becoming one themselves.
NA-127 constituency is gearing up for an intense battle as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the Pakistan Peoples Party prepares to compete against Mian Ata Mahmood.
The upcoming election in NA-127 promises to be a closely watched contest between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Mian Ata Mahmood, adding further intrigue to Lahore's political dynamics.
