Khawaja Jalal Uddin Roomi Calls For Lifting Ban On Excel Load

Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:34 PM

Chairman Multan Dry port and former provincial minister, Khawaja Jalal uddin Roomi called for the lifting ban on excel load to provide relief to masses

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Multan Dry port and former provincial minister, Khawaja Jalal uddin Roomi called for the lifting ban on excel load to provide relief to masses.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said under excel load law, reducing of load of a truck from 28 to 14 tons would double the carriage cost.

He stated that as many as 50,000 more trucks would be needed to meet the demand of load for industries on which foreign exchange would be spent.

Increasing the number of trucks plying on roads may add to pollution, Roomi noted.

He suggested running of cargo train by improving the track like in past if the govt wanted protection of roads from heavily loaded vehicles.

The step will not only ease businessmen for transportation of agricultural produce but also other extend relief to masses.

