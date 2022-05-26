UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Muhammad Asif Asks PTI Leadership To Avoid Spreading Anarchy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 12:44 AM

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday asked the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid spreading anarchy in the country through long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday asked the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid spreading anarchy in the country through long march. The government has reserved the rights to summon Pakistan Army in case of emergency, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan, he said, is trying to create tense atmosphere in the Federal capital by calling public gathering at D-Chowk. He said, the talks with International Monetary Funds (IMF), could be affected if Imran Khan creates law and order situation.

In reply to a question about early election as demanded by Khan's party, he said, the Pakistan Muslim League-N, would not take any decision under pressure.

He added that PTI leadership was pressurizing the government through different tactics for early elections.

We are in touch with the leaders of PTI for resolving the issues through negotiations, he said. He made it clear that no one would be allowed to violate the law and order situation in the country. He warned that in case of spreading anarchy, Imran Khan would be responsible for any consequences.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Law And Order Long March Muslim TV Government

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

5 minutes ago
 Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks W ..

Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks With Turkey - Finnish Foreign M ..

5 minutes ago
 People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed ..

People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed at creating chaos: Maryam Nawa ..

13 minutes ago
 Gun violence response leaves US standing a world a ..

Gun violence response leaves US standing a world apart

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.