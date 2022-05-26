Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday asked the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid spreading anarchy in the country through long march. The government has reserved the rights to summon Pakistan Army in case of emergency, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan, he said, is trying to create tense atmosphere in the Federal capital by calling public gathering at D-Chowk. He said, the talks with International Monetary Funds (IMF), could be affected if Imran Khan creates law and order situation.

In reply to a question about early election as demanded by Khan's party, he said, the Pakistan Muslim League-N, would not take any decision under pressure.

He added that PTI leadership was pressurizing the government through different tactics for early elections.

We are in touch with the leaders of PTI for resolving the issues through negotiations, he said. He made it clear that no one would be allowed to violate the law and order situation in the country. He warned that in case of spreading anarchy, Imran Khan would be responsible for any consequences.