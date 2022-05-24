Khawaja Muhammad Asif assures NA to make efforts for release of Agha Siraj on parole

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday assured the National Assembly to make efforts for the release of Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on parole, who was in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday assured the National Assembly to make efforts for the release of Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on parole, who was in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Responding to a point of order raised by MNA Ghous Bux Mahar, the minister said Durrani was in the NAB custody even before becoming Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, but now he was also Acting Governor of the Province as per the law and the Constitution.

"I will take up the matter of his release on parole with the Ministry of Interior so that he could perform his duties," he said.

He also asked PPPP lawmakers to highlight the issue in Karachi as well so that the constitutional vacuum created with his arrest could be filled, adding "I also ensure that the issue will be taken up at the higher level."